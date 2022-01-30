STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

