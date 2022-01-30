Stafi (FIS) Market Capitalization Hits $7.85 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Stafi has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a total market cap of $7.85 million and $3.40 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stafi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00179342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00027650 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00075166 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00375012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000460 BTC.

About Stafi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stafi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stafi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.