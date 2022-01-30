StableXSwap (STAX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $125.00

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $14.36 million and approximately $125.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002772 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,972.27 or 1.00041781 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00073934 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00021627 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00033218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.06 or 0.00490196 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

