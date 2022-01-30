Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the December 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Springwater Special Situations stock remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,974. Springwater Special Situations has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. 13.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Springwater Special Situations Corp. is based in New York.

