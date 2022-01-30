SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 7,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 79,864 shares.The stock last traded at $38.61 and had previously closed at $38.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DWX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,519,000 after acquiring an additional 186,483 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,911,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,602,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 128,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 64,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,077 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

