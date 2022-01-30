SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 327.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 94,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 72,257 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 56,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter worth $4,516,000.

Shares of XHE opened at $99.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.94. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $95.75 and a 12-month high of $133.87.

