SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 69.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,541 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 84,518 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $24.80 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $891.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPTN. Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $65,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

