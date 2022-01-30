Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,970,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,347,721. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -858.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.72.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

