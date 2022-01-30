Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

SBSI stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $39.68. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $45.36.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $132,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $393,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,731 shares of company stock worth $655,412. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 21.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,797,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

