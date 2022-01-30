Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) Short Interest Up 110.0% in January

Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the December 31st total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Southern States Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern States Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,588,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,519,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,148,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.