Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Short Interest Up 195.7% in January

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 195.7% from the December 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,775,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIBS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 54,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,274. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.11.

Get Southern Concepts Restaurant Group alerts:

About Southern Concepts Restaurant Group

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of southern-food themed restaurants. It manages Carve Barbecue and Southern Hospitality restaurant branches. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Concepts Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.