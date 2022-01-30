Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.17). Solid Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Solid Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,705,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,840. The firm has a market cap of $127.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

