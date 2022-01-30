Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 64.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at $215,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.56%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.