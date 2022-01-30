Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.58.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of SNAP traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.42. 28,363,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,894,240. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,117,000 after buying an additional 454,511 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after buying an additional 4,784,751 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Snap by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,293,000 after purchasing an additional 563,111 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

