Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 36,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $58.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average is $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.13.

In other news, Director James N. White acquired 150,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.07 per share, with a total value of $9,460,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,185 shares of company stock valued at $19,021,216. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

