SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 1,035.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892,314 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $25,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 68.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

SM opened at $33.66 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

