Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives $45.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCCAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:SCCAF remained flat at $$29.12 on Friday. 3,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

