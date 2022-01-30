SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Up 84.2% in January

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the December 31st total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SLGWF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.06. 19,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,944. SLANG Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile

