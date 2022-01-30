Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to announce $3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.14 and the lowest is $3.10. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings of $3.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $11.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $13.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,846. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average is $167.28. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,965 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,048. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,629,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 83,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after buying an additional 37,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

