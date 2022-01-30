SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NYSE:SJW opened at $68.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.45. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

In other SJW Group news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 49,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

