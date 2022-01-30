Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,606,700 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 6,075,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 751.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. 3,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $3.68.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

