Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,606,700 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 6,075,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 751.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. 3,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $3.68.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
Further Reading: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.