Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 401.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $2,698,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $146.40 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.11.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

