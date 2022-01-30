Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,611,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Silvergate Capital worth $186,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

NYSE:SI opened at $96.10 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $80.78 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total value of $1,096,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,140 shares of company stock worth $16,226,157 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

