Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives $7.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. reduced their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

SVM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,602. The firm has a market cap of $557.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 516,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 783,808 shares during the period. 29.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.