Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 238,995 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after acquiring an additional 315,375 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 456,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,244,000 after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Signature Bank by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,713,000 after purchasing an additional 295,422 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 512,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,626,000 after purchasing an additional 241,677 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 365,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,605,000 after purchasing an additional 181,120 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.54.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $301.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $161.54 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.