Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading 5.6% Higher

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) rose 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 1,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 286,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

SGML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,114,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,844,000.

About Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.