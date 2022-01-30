Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $14.58

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.58, but opened at $14.08. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 26,128 shares traded.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.2% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.