Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $14.58

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.58, but opened at $14.08. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 26,128 shares traded.
SBSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
