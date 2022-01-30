Shyft Network Price Tops $0.47 (SHFT)

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Shyft Network has a market capitalization of $68.00 million and $95,069.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shyft Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shyft Network has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00046198 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00109407 BTC.

About Shyft Network

Shyft Network (CRYPTO:SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,534,002 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

