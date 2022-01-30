Short Interest in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Drops By 51.2%

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the December 31st total of 194,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBK. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 23.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 42.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. Westpac Banking has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.4509 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

