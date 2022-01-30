Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Declines By 42.7%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the December 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the period.

