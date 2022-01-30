Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Declines By 42.7%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the December 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.62.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%.
