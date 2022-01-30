Short Interest in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Rises By 78.0%

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOKCF opened at $66.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average is $62.20. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

