Short Interest in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Declines By 68.0%

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the December 31st total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HOKCY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. 37,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,470. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,996,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,654 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.