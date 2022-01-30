Short Interest in Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Expands By 107.2%

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 107.2% from the December 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

TLSYY opened at $13.85 on Friday. Telstra has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

TLSYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.91.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

