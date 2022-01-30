Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Decreases By 59.1%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGEN opened at $1.03 on Friday. Tecogen has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 million, a P/E ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 million.

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

