Short Interest in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Decreases By 52.9%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,900 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Takung Art stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 362,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.99. Takung Art has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $74.11.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 105.51% and a negative net margin of 171.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Takung Art during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Takung Art during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Takung Art during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Takung Art during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Takung Art by 746.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takung Art Co, Ltd. Operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.

