Short Interest in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG) Declines By 51.3%

Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the December 31st total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAG remained flat at $$9.86 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,255. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAG. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter worth $10,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter worth $9,128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter worth $7,904,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter worth $7,821,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter worth $6,916,000. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Software Acquisition Group Inc III is based in LAS VEGAS.

