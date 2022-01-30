Short Interest in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Declines By 79.6%

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the December 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE SRL traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. Scully Royalty has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. grew its holdings in Scully Royalty by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 2,978,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after buying an additional 245,922 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Scully Royalty by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 779,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 35,396 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Scully Royalty by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Scully Royalty by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

