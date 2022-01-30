Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Declines By 88.0%

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the December 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SCHYY traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $27.85. 42,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. Sands China has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $52.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sands China from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 16th.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

