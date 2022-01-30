Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Declines By 88.0%

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the December 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SCHYY traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $27.85. 42,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. Sands China has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $52.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sands China from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 16th.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

