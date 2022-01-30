Short Interest in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Increases By 126.7%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the December 31st total of 51,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 483,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SJT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 497,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,922. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.54% and a return on equity of 498.55%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $88,000.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

