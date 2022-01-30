Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Increases By 300.0%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RANJY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS RANJY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12. Randstad has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

