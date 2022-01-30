Short Interest in Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Declines By 54.8%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of PBMLF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 0.59. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

