Short Interest in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Decreases By 50.0%

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.44% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE NOM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.01. 219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $16.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.