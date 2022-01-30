Short Interest in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Decreases By 64.0%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the December 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE JCE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,552. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

