Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Declines By 38.0%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the December 31st total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE NVG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 454,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,983. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $18.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $374,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 31.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 83.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 592,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 25,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1,717.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

