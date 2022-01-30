Short Interest in Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Rises By 280.8%

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 280.8% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
OTCMKTS MTTWF remained flat at $$10.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35. Metro has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.05.
About Metro
