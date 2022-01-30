Short Interest in Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Rises By 280.8%

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 280.8% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

OTCMKTS MTTWF remained flat at $$10.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35. Metro has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Get Metro alerts:

About Metro

METRO AG engages in the provision of wholesale and foodservice distribution. The firm specializes on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, and caterers, as well as independent traders. Its brands include METRO Cash & Carry, METRO ADVERTISING, METRO Campus Services, METRO LOGISTICS, and METRO PROPERTIES.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.