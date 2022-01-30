Short Interest in MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Expands By 133.3%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

MRPRF remained flat at $$11.65 during midday trading on Friday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22.

Get MERLIN Properties SOCIMI alerts:

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.