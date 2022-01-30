Short Interest in KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Expands By 177.9%

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 177.9% from the December 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KYNC stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 135,421,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,124,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.01. KYN Capital Group has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.04.

About KYN Capital Group

KYN Capital Group, Inc is a capital-finance leasing company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment, Real Estate Acquisitions-KYN Capital Group, Asset-Based Lending, and Equipment LeasingKYN Capital Group. The Real Estate Investment segment provides asset-based loans for companies and individuals.

