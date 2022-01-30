Short Interest in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Increases By 468.4%

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 468.4% from the December 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of KMF opened at $7.30 on Friday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 72,678.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

