Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Drops By 44.5%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the December 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JBAXY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. 100,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,427. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $14.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43.

JBAXY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

