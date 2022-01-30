Short Interest in InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Increases By 102.1%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, an increase of 102.1% from the December 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 911,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, upped their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

InPlay Oil stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.88 million for the quarter.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

